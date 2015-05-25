Pentagon: Disaster, search and rescue teams to arrive in quake ravaged Nepal on Monday

The Pentagon says a U.S. military plane has departed from the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware bound for earthquake-stricken Nepal.

Onboard are 70 personnel, including a U.S. Agency for International Development disaster assistance response team, a Virginia-based search and rescue team and 45 tons of cargo to provide assistance to areas hit by Saturday's massive quake that left more than 2,500 dead.

The Pentagon says the flight is expected to arrive at Kathmandu on Monday. More than two dozen Defense Department personnel and a transport plane are currently in Nepal on a training exercise. All personnel are accounted for.

The 7.8 magnitude temblor was felt in neighboring countries. UNICEF staff has reported dwindling water supplies, power shortages and communications breakdowns in the stricken areas.