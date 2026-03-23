Education Department loses biggest budget item in Trump shutdown push and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Education Department loses biggest budget item in Trump shutdown push

2. Final moments of LaGuardia crash come into focus as black boxes recovered

3. Trump's 5-day pause kicks off as Iran downplays claims of 'very good' talks

MAJOR HEADLINES

MISSION BEGINS — Mullin confirmed as Homeland Security secretary as funding fight drags on. Continue reading …

CAPITAL CHAOS — FBI Director Kash Patel vows justice after Park Police officer gunned down. Continue reading …

GIVEAWAY GAIT — Illegal immigrant allegedly kills college student, blows cover with one mistake: docs. Continue reading …

COLD TRAIL — Sheriff defends handling of Nancy Guthrie case, pleads 'just let her go.' Continue reading …

POLITICAL GAMES — Rep Donald Beyer says 'quiet part out loud' on Virginia redistricting power grab. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

PARTY LINES CRACK — House conservatives threaten to tank FISA vote in split with Trump, Johnson. Continue reading …

'FATALLY FLAWED' — Key Newsom claim about California vs red state taxes shredded by expert. Continue reading …

BLUE SLIP — Trump mocks Schumer for Senate floor slip-up by saying 'we must fund ICE.' Continue reading …

SHADOW PARTNERSHIP — Ukraine's Zelenskyy says there's evidence Russia is aiding Iran with intelligence. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

POLITICAL MELTDOWN — White House blasts James Carville as a 'stone-cold loser' with a rotted brain. Continue reading …

VALUES UNDER FIRE — Gavin Newsom's wife says evangelicals are ‘pulling us back as a country.’ Continue reading …

NO SHOT — Obama adviser reveals private conversations urging Biden not to run in 2016. Continue reading …

GOVERNOR GRUMBLING — Joe Rogan blasts Newsom for allegedly mocking YouTuber investigating California fraud. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: Trump has restored the GOP as the party of defense and deterrence. Continue reading …

LIZ PEEK — Voters tell Congress 'do your job' and end the DHS showdown. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

WHISTLE BLOWER — Controversy erupts at Yale as damning letter from legendary coach leaks. Continue reading …

RISKY REVERSAL — Quitting Ozempic could leave a 'lasting scar' on heart health. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on Costco cravings and bridal blooms. Take the quiz here …

NO BEEF ABOUT IT — Texas chain beats McDonald's, Burger King on value. Continue reading …

FAITH FIRST — Church becomes unlikely hub for community of young Americans. See video ...

WATCH

DAN BONGINO — Democrats like to make people hurt. See video …

BRIT HUME — US has won Iran conflict militarily, but one question lingers. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as the US weighs delaying strikes on Iran, raising questions about a potential deal and whether internal pressure could shift the regime’s future. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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