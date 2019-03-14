Stab-spree suspect's bid to change name to 'Eternal Love' infuriates parents of slain 3-year-old girl

The parents of a 3-year-old Idaho girl who died days after a mass stabbing during her birthday party last summer are objecting to a request by her alleged killer to change his name to “Eternal Love.”

Timmy Earl Kinner Jr. -- who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ruya Kadir, as well as several other felonies for in connection with the knife attack at a Boise apartment complex -- filed a petition for the name change in December. A hearing is set for March 19.

The attack left five other children, ages 3 to 12, and three adults injured, authorities have said. It also left the city in shock.

“It’s just something we don’t see in Boise, the level of violence which occurred here,” Boise Police Chief William Bones said during a news conference after the attack. “This was a brutal crime, not just against the individuals involved, but against the families and the very fabric of our community,”

Kadir’s parents, Bifituu Kadir and Recep Seran, argued that Kinner's name change could cause confusion for a jury and legal counsel. They are asking for his request to be dismissed, as he has not raised any “meaningful reason” for seeking a name change, according to their motion.

Kinner wrote on the request form that he wanted to change his name because it was his "God given right & the title I want to be known as & remembered by,” the Idaho Statesmen reported.

Ruya Kadir, a refugee from Eithiopia, died of her injuries when she was allegedly stabbed by Kinner during the brutal attack. The day before, he had been asked to leave a birthday party at the same apartment complex because of bad behavior, the paper said.

The victims were all refugees from Ethiopia, Syria and Iraq.

Kinner, a homeless man, is being held in a mental health facility at a state prison. He has been found unfit to stand trial and faces the death penalty.