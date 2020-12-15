Parents in Ohio to be charged after party bus of kids floods mall parking lot

A police department in Ohio is calling for parents to be more responsible after 60 maskless young people celebrating a 14th birthday flooded out of a tightly packed party bus into a mall parking lot Saturday.

Officers on a routine patrol saw the rowdy group getting out of the bus at 9:50 p.m.

"Shortly thereafter, several fights broke out which necessitated calls for assistance from other police agencies," the Mt. Healthy Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

One member of the group was arrested after allegedly trying to hit an officer.

The bus driver apparently had had enough, because he "disregarded" the officer's command to reboard the kids and "fled from the scene," the post said.

Over the next hour, officers broke up fights, tried to get the kids to distance themselves, and instructed them to contact their parents to get a ride home.

Officers eventually figured out that a parent booked the party bus for the 14th birthday party, and that the invitation posted online said "OPEN INVITE."

Police said the parents who booked the party bus will be charged with violations of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's social distancing orders, and potentially more criminal charges.

Mt. Healthy also has its curfew banning any minor under 14 from being out in public between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The police are now telling parents to step up.

"Parents – it is your responsibility to manage your children," the police wrote on Facebook. "Mount Healthy Police will not tolerate blatant law violations especially when such action endangers our community, our officers, and public health."