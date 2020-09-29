Most American parents can't help kids with math, science homework beyond 6th grade: study

You're not alone, moms and dads, if you have wrath for math or defiance for science when it comes to homework help.

The average American adult doesn't think they would be the greatest tutor for their child beyond early middle school, according to a survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children in the U.S.

Mongoose and the USA BMX Foundation partnered for the poll, with the average respondent reporting that they would be placed into sixth grade if tested for math and science today, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

With that being said, 42% of participants admitted they’d feel “lost” in teaching math to their kiddo at their respective grade level, while 35% said the same about the science curriculum.

Back in their own school days, over half of the respondents reported that they found math challenging, while four in 10 struggled with science, according to the research.

When it comes to must-know lessons, one in five said they weren’t sure about the formula for calculating speed, while just 36% were “very confident” in listing circumference and diameter on a circle diagram.

From there, less than one-third of people were certain they could identify an example of potential energy, like a stretched rubber band.

As the coronavirus pandemic has upended the traditional academic school year for millions of students, 62% of parents said they were worried that remote and hybrid classes would hinder hands-on opportunities for learning STEM subjects.

Despite such hybrid models of education and their own trepidations, 72% of parents said they’re prepared to patiently learn more about math and science along with their child, in order to encourage their kid’s confidence during this unusual school year.

"As a society, we put too much emphasis on failure, rather than celebrate the process of trying,” Mike DuVarney, executive director of USA BMX Foundation, commented of the report. “Studies show failure is the key to unlocking lifelong learning, and that should be celebrated.”

