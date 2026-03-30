Outrage grows as ICE detainer ignored in connection to killing of 24-year-old mother and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Outrage grows as ICE detainer ignored in connection to killing of 24-year-old mother

2. President Trump shares video showing massive military strike in Iran at night

3. Teen mob storms neighborhood mall as viral 'takeover' erupts in total chaos

MAJOR HEADLINES

ARTISTIC CONTROVERSY — Mayor calls Ukrainian refugee tribute mural 'divisive' after train stabbing death. Continue reading …

DOUBLE ENFORCEMENT — ICE busts MS-13 gang member and child predators while helping TSA out. Continue reading …

COLD PURSUIT — Nancy Grace slams sheriff’s handling of Guthrie case. Continue reading …

HIKING HORROR — Woman dies after plunging from 60-foot cliff at popular national park. Continue reading …

CELEBRITY FLYOVER — Army probes Apache helicopters hovering over Kid Rock's pool in Nashville. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

MILITARY SHAKEUP — Pentagon cites ‘meritocracy’ as reported officer promotion removals draw Dem criticism. Continue reading …

NATO RIFT — Key US ally blocks airspace to military flights over Iran, escalating Trump standoff. Continue reading …

VACATION'S OVER — White House calls for Senate to return from recess to pass DHS funding. Continue reading …

FISCAL FIGHT — House Speaker Mike Johnson's allies unleash $10M campaign to spotlight Trump tax cuts. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

NARRATIVE CONTROL — Detransitioner Chloe Cole accuses media of ‘trying to suppress’ coverage of transgender shooters. Continue reading …

PAPER SHREDDED — Trump admin official shreds NY Times over multiple corrections to report on Silicon Valley initiative. Continue reading …

BEHIND CLOSED DOORS — Dem strategists say 'it has to be a White guy' for 2028 presidential race: report. Continue reading …

FAMILY FEUD — 'The View' hosts blast conservative influencer who urged women to have more kids. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Morning Glory: President Trump is on the cusp of a historic achievement. Continue reading …

RILEY GAINES — Olympics finally picks biology over ideology to save women’s sports. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

TAG TEAMING — Amazon and Delta partner to launch faster, cheaper in-flight Wi-Fi to flyers. Continue reading …

NOBLE NO MORE — Sarah Ferguson’s ‘fall from grace’ deepens as York strips title under Epstein-linked scrutiny. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on steakhouse standards and March Madness. Take the quiz here …

MARINE MENACE — Study finds cocaine, caffeine and painkillers in systems of Bahamas reef sharks. Continue reading …

FEARLESS PROTECTOR — House cat goes up against two uninvited guests. See video ...

WATCH

STEPHEN A. SMITH — Newsom prioritizes trolling Trump over governing. See video …

NATE FRIEDMAN — There is real, serious money behind the ‘No Kings’ protests. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to hear how early speculation is shaping the field for the next presidential race and which party may hold the advantage. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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