Scoop: House Speaker Mike Johnson's allies unleash $10M campaign to spotlight Trump tax cuts

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FIRST ON FOX - A leading conservative issue advocacy group aligned with House Speaker Mike Johnson is shelling out big bucks to highlight the tax cuts in the so-called "Working Families Tax Cuts Act."

The American Action Network (AAN) on Tuesday is launching what it says is a $10 million ad blitz that will run nationally through April 15, which is the tax filing deadline.

The campaign, which was shared first with Fox News Digital, spotlights the tax cuts in the massive domestic policy measure, which was passed nearly entirely along party lines by the GOP-controlled House and Senate and signed into law by President Donald Trump last summer.

The law is stuffed full of Trump's 2024 campaign trail promises and second-term priorities, including extending the president's signature 2017 tax cuts and eliminating taxes on tips and overtime pay.

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With tax filing season in full swing, Republicans are spotlighting the cuts, which they insist will give them a political bounce with voters as they aim to hold their fragile congressional majorities in this autumn's midterm elections.

"Republicans secured the largest tax cut in history and stood up for working families—a win that will be reflected in tax returns nationwide. American Action Network will continue to showcase the conservative policies that lower costs for the hardworking men and women across this country," AAN President Chris Winkelman told Fox News Digital.

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And Winkelman added, "As Tax Day approaches, we are reminding Americans that every single Democrat voted to raise their taxes."

Highlighting the tax cuts has become a major part of the congressional Republicans' messaging as the midterms heat up.

"Hardworking families will see the LARGEST tax cuts in American history....putting more money in their pockets, thanks to Congressional Republicans and President Donald J. Trump Working Families Tax Cuts," Johnson touted recently in a social media post.

And National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Richard Hudson told Fox News Digital a month ago that "as we move into tax season...folks who work overtime, folks who work for tips, they're going to see a lot more money in their pocket thanks to no tax on tips, no tax on overtime."

GOP lawmakers and the White House rebranded the measure, which was originally known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," to emphasize the tax cut provisions in the law.

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Republicans are battling stiff political headwinds as the party in power in the nation's capital traditionally loses seats in the midterms . And they also face a rough political climate fueled by economic concerns over persistent inflation, an unpopular war with Iran and Trump's underwater approval ratings.

Democrats have repeatedly taken aim at the law, which they call the GOP's "big ugly bill."

Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Rep. Suzan DelBene told Fox News Digital that "the policies that Republicans have prioritized, have been favoring the wealthy and the well-connected, tax breaks for the wealthy and the well-connected, but hurting working families across the country. People are feeling that, and we're going to continue to call that out and stand up against it."

And CJ Warnke, communications director for the House Majority PAC, argued that "House Republicans voted to give the elite a massive tax break — all while raising prices, cutting health care, and hiding the Epstein Files. Americans won’t forget their betrayal, and Democrats will take back the House in November."

AAN says its national ad campaign includes broadcast, digital advertising and streaming across 37 congressional districts.

One of the spots will thank Republicans for passing the tax cuts.

It will run in the districts of GOP Reps. Nick Begich of Alaska, Juan Ciscomani of Arizona, David Valadao of California, Jeff Crank and Gabe Evans of Colorado, Anna Paulina Luna, Laurel Lee and Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Zach Nunn of Iowa, Bill Huizenga and Tom Barrett of Michigan, Brad Finstad of Minnesota, Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey, Nick LaLota and Mike Lawler of New York, Ryan Mackenzie, Rob Bresnahan, and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Monica De La Cruz of Texas, Michael Baumgartner of Washington State, and Bryan Steil and Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin.

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A separate spot criticizes Democratic lawmakers for voting for what AAN calls "the largest tax hike in American history."

It will run in the districts of Democratic Reps. Adam Gray of California, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Kristen McDonald Rivet of Michigan, Dina Titus and Susie Lee of Nevada, Nellie Pou of New Jersey, Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, Tom Suozzi, Laura Gillen, and Josh Riley of New York, Don Davis of North Carolina, Henry Cuellar and Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, and Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez of Washington State.