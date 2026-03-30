Pentagon cites ‘meritocracy’ as officer removals draw Democratic criticism

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War Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly removed multiple officers from a military promotion list — a decision that diverges from standard practice and is now under review at the White House, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The list included candidates for dozens of senior roles, but four were removed after they had been approved by a promotions board.

The U.S. official said the officers were not under investigation and were not facing misconduct allegations, and that no formal explanation for the decision was provided to military leadership.

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Fox News Digital has learned that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll initially declined to remove the officers from the promotion list before Hegseth ultimately intervened to strike their names. The disagreement caught the attention of the White House, an official said, which reviews the revised promotion list before it is sent to the Senate.

Initial New York Times reporting and congressional criticism have focused in part on claims that some of the officers removed were women and minorities, prompting military officials to question whether they were singled out on account of race or gender — an assertion Pentagon officials have strongly disputed.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in response: "This story, like many others at the failing New York Times is full of fake news from anonymous sources who have no idea what they’re talking about and are far removed from actual decision-makers within the Pentagon."

"Under Secretary Hegseth, military promotions are given to those who have earned them," he went on. "Meritocracy, which reigns in this department, is apolitical and unbiased."

Pentagon chief of staff Ricky Buria added: "This is completely false. Whoever placed this made up story is clearly trying to sow division among our ranks and within the department and the administration. It's not going to work, and it never will work when this department is led by clear-eyed, mission driven leaders unfazed by Washington gossip."

The Pentagon has not publicly detailed the specific rationale behind the reported removals.

The reported move has drawn scrutiny on Capitol Hill, where senior military promotions require Senate confirmation. Individual lawmakers can delay or block nominations through procedural holds.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said that if the reports are accurate, removing officers after a promotion board already has selected them based on merit and performance would be "outrageous" and potentially unlawful.

Military promotions to senior ranks typically are vetted through formal boards and approved as a group, with limited intervention at the individual level.

According to multiple reports, one of the officers removed from the list served in a logistics role during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, while another had previously authored academic work examining why minority service members are more likely to serve in support roles.

The U.S. official said those explanations had not been formally communicated as justification for the decision.

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Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said: "Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have launched an unprecedented politicization of the military promotion process, most recently, reportedly blocking promotions for Black and female officers," Wyden said.

Wyden on Wednesday placed holds on the promotions of Marine Lt. Col. Vincent Noble, Col. Thomas Siverts and Navy Lt. Cmdr. Thomas MacNeil, citing past wartime controversies and concerns about judgment.

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The White House could not immediately be reached for comment.