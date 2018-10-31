Oregon teen, 14, and friend planned to drug, burn his parents alive in home, police say

A 14-year-old boy and his 13-year-old friend were arrested after cops foiled a plot to kill the older teenager's parents by drugging them with sleeping pills then setting their home on fire, officials said.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release the 14-year-old was arrested on Saturday in Albany, located about 70 miles south of Portland, and his friend was arrested two days later. Neither teen was identified and the parents who were targeted were also not ID'd by authorities.

The 14-year-old's father had contacted the sheriff's office on Thursday after receiving information his son wanted to give him and his wife sleeping pills and light the family house on fire to kill them.

Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler told FOX12 it's "not uncommon" for a 14-year-old to wish to have no discipline and have desires "to be free," but this case was different.

"In this case, he took that desire to a different level than most kids would," Ridler told FOX12. "It's very disturbing and it's very alarming that we would have a 14-year-old go through this effort in an attempt to kill his parents."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NEWS FIRST -- YOUR BRIEFING ON ALL THE STORIES TO START THE DAY

"It's very disturbing and it's very alarming that we would have a 14-year-old go through this effort in an attempt to kill his parents." — Benton County Undersheriff Greg Ridler

Deputies interviewed the 13-year-old boy on Monday, where he "admitted to giving his friend the sleep aid medication to kill his parents," the sheriff's office said.

Both teenagers are facing two charges of attempted aggravated murder, while the 14-year-old is facing an additional charge of attempted arson in the first degree. Both teens, neither of whom has a criminal history, are being held at the Linn-Benton Detention Center in Linn County.

The sheriff's office said several additional friends were "reportedly aware of the son's plot" and are asking anyone with additional information to contact the sheriff's office at 541-766-6858.