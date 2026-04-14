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Police and Law Enforcement

Omaha police shoot and kill woman after alleged Walmart kidnapping attempt

The woman began 'swiping' at the child when officers gave her commands at the scene

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
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Man seen wielding machete at Nebraska Walmart before arrest Video

Man seen wielding machete at Nebraska Walmart before arrest

A customer captured video of a man brandishing a machete at an Omaha Walmart before he was arrested Friday evening. Credit: Cooper Bice, @CooperBice1 on X

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Officers from the Omaha Police Department (OPD) shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of an Omaha, Nebraska Walmart after she cut a 3-year-old boy with a knife on Tuesday, police told Fox News Digital.

"When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who cut an approximately 3-year-old boy with large knife. Officers shot the woman, who died at the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital," the OPD said in a statement on X.

Police stressed that it was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public at the time.

MACHETE-WIELDING SUSPECT CLAIMING TO BE 'LUCIFER' SHOT BY POLICE AFTER ALLEGEDLY STABBING 3 AT TRANSIT HUB

Police arrived to the Walmart, located at 72nd St. between Pacific and Mercy Road, at approximately 9:20 a.m., according to local media reports.

The outside of a Walmart supercenter in Omaha, NE

Omaha Police responded to an alleged stabbing incident at a Walmart in Omaha, NE on April 14, 2026. (Google Earth)

The woman had taken the child from his caretaker and made him walk outside, OPD Deputy Chief Scott Gray reportedly told reporters at the scene, according to WOWT.

When police began to give the woman commands, she started "swiping" at the child, giving the child lacerations to the hands and face, Gray said

The child was taken to a local hospital for the injuries but is expected to survive.

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Omaha police officers standing outside a Target store

Omaha, Nebraska, police shot and killed a man who opened fire at a local Target store. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald)

A police car parked in front of the Von Maur store at Westroads Mall in Omaha

OMAHA, NE - DECEMBER 6: A police car sits in front of the Von Maur store at the Westroads Mall December 6, 2007 in Omaha, Nebraska. Nineteen year-old Robert A. Hawkins, armed with a semi-automatic rifle, opened fire on shoppers at the Omaha shopping mall Wednesday, killing at least nine people including himself. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Walmart condemned the incident in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Violence like this is unacceptable. We’re working with police and supporting them in their investigation," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
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