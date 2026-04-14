Omaha police shoot and kill woman after alleged Walmart kidnapping attempt

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Officers from the Omaha Police Department (OPD) shot and killed a woman in the parking lot of an Omaha, Nebraska Walmart after she cut a 3-year-old boy with a knife on Tuesday, police told Fox News Digital.

"When officers arrived, they encountered a woman who cut an approximately 3-year-old boy with large knife. Officers shot the woman, who died at the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital," the OPD said in a statement on X.

Police stressed that it was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the public at the time.

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Police arrived to the Walmart, located at 72nd St. between Pacific and Mercy Road, at approximately 9:20 a.m., according to local media reports.

The woman had taken the child from his caretaker and made him walk outside, OPD Deputy Chief Scott Gray reportedly told reporters at the scene, according to WOWT.

When police began to give the woman commands, she started "swiping" at the child, giving the child lacerations to the hands and face, Gray said

The child was taken to a local hospital for the injuries but is expected to survive.

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A spokesperson for Walmart condemned the incident in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Violence like this is unacceptable. We’re working with police and supporting them in their investigation," the statement read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.