Mississippi
Published

Oklahoma woman raped in public Mississippi bathroom, husband helps catch suspect

Police say Andrew Malik Jones was hiding inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A Mississippi man allegedly attacked, robbed and raped an Oklahoma woman in a public restroom at a high-end outlet mall Monday, according to investigators.

Police said Andrew Malik Jones, 28, was hiding inside the restroom at Gulfport Premium Outlets around 6:45 p.m. when the victim walked in.

Police say Andrew Malik Jones, 28, was hiding inside a public bathroom before he brutally assaulted an Oklahoma woman in a stall. (Gulfport Police Department)

He allegedly shoved her into a stall and commenced a physical and sexual assault that left her with a fractured skull and other injuries. Then he allegedly tried to steal her purse and run away.

Police said bystanders stopped him from fleeing and held him until responding officers arrived.

The victim’s husband was part of the group of people who saw him running through the parking lot and stopped his escape, according to the Biloxi-based WLOX.

The victim and her family were visiting the Gulf Coast on vacation, according to the news outlet.

Jones faces charges of robbery and sexual battery. He is being held on $1 million bond at the Harrison County jail.

