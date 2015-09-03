Oklahoma man accused of claiming he was taken hostage to get ex's attention, bombing her house

An Oklahoma man is accused of creating bogus social media accounts and claiming he'd been kidnapped to try to get his ex-wife's attention, and later bombing her house in Louisiana.

Bond is $1 million for 42-year-old Robert Groomer of Ardmore, Oklahoma. He's being held in Natchitoches (NAK-uh-tesh) Parish, Louisiana. He was booked last month on two counts of attempted homicide and one each of aggravated arson, making or possessing a bomb, and violating a protective order.

KALB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/1N5tt4r ) that about three weeks ago, it and several other stations around Louisiana received messages claiming Groomer was being held hostage. The station provided the messages to investigators.

The sheriff's office says Groomer's ex-wife and another resident told deputies that an explosion and fire woke them up Aug. 22.

