Oklahoma
Published

Oklahoma City crane collapses, damages building

OKC crane operator suffered minor injuries, nobody else was injured in the accident

Associated Press
A 60-ton crane being used to remove a video display board from a downtown Oklahoma City building toppled onto the building that houses several news offices, officials said.

The crane’s operator suffered minor injuries in the Saturday afternoon accident. Two other men working in the bucket of a small crane and the building’s occupants were not injured, police said.

An Oklahoma City crane collapsed and damaged a building that houses several news offices.

Oklahoma City police Detective Jonathan LaPuzza said the collapse caused some structural damage to the building that houses The Oklahoman newspaper, the Oklahoma Watch news website and television station KWTV. However, he said the extent and cost of the damage couldn’t be determined immediately.