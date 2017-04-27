Oklahoma City-based Feed the Children names new president

The Oklahoma City-based charity Feed the Children has named chief operating officer Travis Arnold as its new president and CEO.

The charity announced Wednesday that Travis Arnold has been promoted after serving as interim president since November. The Oklahoman reports (http://bit.ly/2oPtCRX ) that Arnold has worked for Feed the Children for 16 years and also served as interim president during previous leadership changes.

Arnold succeeds J.C. Watts, a former congressman who is now suing the charity, alleging he was fired as president and CEO in November in retaliation for reporting problems and irregularities at the charity to the state attorney general's office.

A special prosecutor is investigating the allegations, which Feed the Children has called baseless and without merit.

