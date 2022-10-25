Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 24
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 03-05-23-24-27-32, Kicker: 7-0-1-9-4-1
Estimated jackpot: $38,600,000
Lucky For Life: 01-05-09-31-38, Lucky Ball: 3
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 45,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 5-3-9
Pick 3 Midday: 4-2-3
Pick 4 Evening: 6-0-4-5
Pick 4 Midday: 5-1-0-5
Pick 5 Evening: 8-3-8-0-0
Pick 5 Midday: 0-4-4-2-7
Powerball: 18-23-35-45-54, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 4
Estimated jackpot: $680,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 01-02-04-06-33
Estimated jackpot: $160,000