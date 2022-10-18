Ohio's lottery numbers for Monday, Oct. 17
Ohio's lottery numbers for Lucky For Life, Pick 5, and more
These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto: 10-20-21-22-33-46, Kicker: 5-9-0-2-8-0
Estimated jackpot: $38,100,000
Lucky For Life: 12-19-24-27-38, Lucky Ball: 11
Mega Millions estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Pick 3 Evening: 6-4-6
Pick 3 Midday: 5-3-5
Pick 4 Evening: 0-1-9-0
Pick 4 Midday: 9-7-6-7
Pick 5 Evening: 8-7-2-0-3
Pick 5 Midday: 0-8-8-7-3
Powerball: 19-30-36-46-60, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $508,000,000
Rolling Cash 5: 01-03-11-27-29
Estimated jackpot: $120,000