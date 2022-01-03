Multi-million dollar bond set for Ohio woman accused of murdering police officer

A woman charged with murdering a Cleveland, Ohio, police officer made her first court appearance Monday, and her bond was set at $5 million.



Tamara McLoyd, 18, was charged Sunday with one count of aggravated murder in the death of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek, according to FOX 8 News. Her alleged criminal history, which includes aggravated robberies, was discussed during her felony arraignment.

McLoyd approached Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building with a gun around 6 p.m. Friday, police said in a press release. A struggle ensued, and Bartek was shot twice by McLoyd. McLoyd then took off in Bartek's vehicle.



Bartek, 25, was taken to a nearby hospital by Cleveland EMS where he was pronounced dead. He was a two-year veteran of the force, according to FOX 8.



Cleveland-area elected officials responded to his death on social media.

Following a multi-jurisdictional police pursuit, Bartek’s vehicle was recovered, and a man was taken into custody. The FOX 8 I-Team reports that McLoyd gave Bartek's vehicle to Anthony Butler Jr., who cleveland.com reports is 28 years old.

Both Butler Jr. and McLoyd were arrested Friday.



Butler Jr. is being held on a $5,000,000 bond. McLoyd is due back in court Jan. 11 at 8:30 a.m.



Funeral arrangements for Bartek are still being made.