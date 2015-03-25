Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State greenhouse awaits corpse flower's rare stinky bloom, with odor of rotted flesh

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this April 24, 2011 file photo, Nancy Clapper, of Columbus, takes a picture of the rare corpse flower as research assistant George Keeney, with the blue t-shirt, helps lead a group, at the Ohio State University Biological Sciences greenhouse in Columbus, Ohio. Researchers at an Ohio State University greenhouse are awaiting a rare second bloom by a rainforest plant known as a corpse flower because of its unpleasant odor. The university says the nearly 6-foot titan arum is expected to open this week, releasing another round of its rotting-flesh smell a little more than two years after it first flowered. (AP Photo/The Columbus Dispatch, Neal C. Lauron, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Researchers at an Ohio State University greenhouse are awaiting a rare second bloom by a rainforest plant known as a corpse flower because of its unpleasant odor.

The university says the nearly 6-foot titan arum is expected to open this week, releasing another round of its rotting-flesh smell a little more than two years after it first flowered.

A second corpse flower opened briefly at the greenhouse last May.

A university spokeswoman tells The Columbus Dispatch (http://bit.ly/15FLGSU ) cultivators are lucky to have three blooms in three years. Each brief bloom attracts visitors hoping to catch a glimpse or a whiff of it.

The plant expected to bloom soon is nicknamed Woody, after Buckeyes football coach Woody Hayes.

