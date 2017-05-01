Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Proud American
Published
Last Update May 23, 2017

Ohio quadruplets stick together and choose Yale University for college

By | Fox News
Lakota East seniors and quadruplet brothers from left, Nick, Nigel, Zachary, and Aaron Wade pose together at Lakota East High School, in Liberty Township, Ohio, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. All the brothers have been accepted at some of the nation's top universities, including each of them to both Yale and Harvard. (Greg Lynch /The Journal-News via AP)

Lakota East seniors and quadruplet brothers from left, Nick, Nigel, Zachary, and Aaron Wade pose together at Lakota East High School, in Liberty Township, Ohio, Wednesday, April 5, 2017. All the brothers have been accepted at some of the nation's top universities, including each of them to both Yale and Harvard. (Greg Lynch /The Journal-News via AP)

Four quadruplet brothers from a Cincinnati suburb have all decided to go to Yale after being accepted into other prestigious universities, including Harvard and Stanford.

Nick, Nigel, Zachary and Aaron Wade of Liberty Township said they chose Yale after great visits and sizable financial aid packages.

The brothers revealed their decision fashionably by removing their jackets on NBC’s “Today” show and displaying navy blue shirts emblazoned with the New Haven, Conn., school's name.

Although a remarkable feat, the brothers aren’t the first quadruplets to go to Yale. In 2010, Kenny, Martina, Ray and Carol Crouch all chose to go to Yale, according to the New York Times.

The school chose to admit 2,272 students from 32,900 applications for the class of 2021, according to Yale’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.