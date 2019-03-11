Ohio police officer helps lure runaway pig into car with pizza

This little piggy may have run away, but all it took was an Ohio police officer offering up some leftover pizza to get him back home.

It was not immediately clear if he went "wee wee wee" all the way there.

The Xenia Police Department shared on Facebook video of the unique Saturday encounter, which began when the pig, named Wilbur, became separated from his family.

"Every day is an adventure here at Xenia PD," the department wrote.

The department said it had been a couple of years since they had to deal with "runaway swine," but Officer Dan Smith was tasked with trying to bring Wilbur back home.​

Smith used some leftover pizza in order to coax the pig towards his police vehicle before using a "little muscle" to finally get him inside.

The department said that Wilbur was "taken into custody without being injured" and was eventually reunited with his family.