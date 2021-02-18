Ohio bar cancels 'going to prison' party for woman convicted in gruesome crash

An Ohio bar said it canceled an alleged "going to prison party" for a woman convicted for a car crash that severely injured two teenage girls in 2020.

"Some of you may have have heard that we are hosting a 'Going to prison party' for someone that caused an alcohol related accident that resulted in someone being permanently paralyzed," Rick's Tavern & Grille posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. "We DO NOT condone this behavior! Our hearts go out to all that have been affected by this tragedy. This event has been CANCELLED. We were not involved in any way with this accident."

OHIO WINE BAR CUSTOMERS LEAVE $4,525 TIP AS COLLEGE BASKETBALL RIVAL FANS ESCALATE 'TIP WAR'

Rick's Tavern & Grille added that it is "currently looking into options for holding a fundraiser to benefit those involved. Please keep these girls and their families in your hearts and in your prayers."

The lives of Ohio teens Savannah Schlueter and Caila Nagel were forever changed when Samantha Harvey crashed into their vehicle on May 6, 2020, FOX19 reported. Harvey was convicted on counts of aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence with a marijuana specification, according to FOX19.

Harvey will be sentenced in March, according to FOX19.

Savannah's mother, Candy Schlueter, told FOX19 she saw a screenshot of a Facebook event called "Sending Samantha off to Prison Party."

FORT WORTH ACCIDENT LEAVES 6 DEAD, DOZENS INJURED IN 133-VEHICLE PILEUP ON INTERSTATE AFTER ICE STORM

"My heart kind of sunk, because I felt like these were two young teenage lives, and you’re taking this so lightly," Schlueter told FOX19. "Having this party, almost in celebration of the accident, and I just... It really just broke my heart, because I just feel like this is nothing to joke about. Both of those girls could’ve died."

"I do appreciate [Rick's] putting on their Facebook page that they would not condone that or host that," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' inquiry to Rick’s Tavern & Grille was not immediately returned.