Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered

A federal prosecutor says authorities have recovered only 73 of the 654 guns stolen in 2017 in Springfield, Missouri.

Prosecutors say six men from Texas stole the guns by maneuvering several trailers into a United Parcel Service lot. The handguns and 12-gauge shotguns were being shipped from Beretta USA in Maryland to Bass Pro Shops in Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that during a sentencing hearing Monday, U.S. Assistant Attorney James Kelleher said most of the guns are in public circulation.

Two defendants, 35-year-old Frank McChriston and Quinton Haywood, were sentenced Monday to 7½ years in prison. Derrick and Eric White were each sentenced to seven years and three months. They were also ordered to pay a total of $206,000 in restitution.

Two other men have pleaded guilty in the case.

