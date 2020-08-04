NYPD cop arrested for the second time in less than a week

An NYPD cop was arrested for the second time in less than a week on Monday — for stealing model cars, clothes and hygiene products from a Queens Walgreens just days after he was busted for knifing his former girlfriend, police said.

Russell Ibraham, 27, is accused of stealing 10 model cars, Guru Nanda Essential Oils, a pair of Foster Grant sunglasses, clothing and two Every Man Jack deodorants from the pharmacy in South Ozone Park, cops said. He was arrested at about 2:30 a.m., cops said.

One of the cars he allegedly stole was a Hollywood Rides diecast car, a toy car that’s a frequent collectors item.

The cop, who joined the force in 2015, was charged with petty larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

He was previously arrested Friday for assault and criminal possession of a weapon after allegedly throwing a kitchen knife at his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend July 16, cops said.

The knife sliced her left arm and landed her in surgery, cops said.

Ibraham — who was honored by the department in 2017 for stopping a man who tried to set a fire in the 109th Precinct stationhouse where he worked — has been suspended, officials said.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post. For more from the Post, click here.