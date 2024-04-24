NYC road rage saga comes to bloody end in ritzy Upper East Side after 17 miles

A road rage incident between a truck and a Mercedes that began in Queens and spanned nearly 17 miles before winding up in Manhattan's Upper East Side, ended in a violent stabbing in front of horrified bystanders.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital that the altercation began around 7 p.m., Tuesday, when the two men reportedly first got into an argument in Queens.

A preliminary investigation determined that the men allegedly cut each other off repeatedly as they headed into Manhattan.

Both vehicles eventually crashed 17 miles after the incident began in Manhattan's Upper East Side, where the driver of a yellow pickup truck allegedly stabbed the driver of a black sedan.

A witness captured video of the crash, showing a man yelling at police while the other driver is seen sitting on a curb with a large gash on his calf.

Another witness told WABC that they ran out and saw the whole ordeal go down in front of a business they were inside.

"One of them got out of the yellow car, there was three guys, and opened the black car and started stabbing the other guy. When I say stabbing, stabbed his neck, and stabbed his legs and that's when the two other guys fled and then that's when the cops came running across the street, and they arrested the guy that stabbed the guy," the witness told WABC.

Police said the victim, a 28-year-old man, suffered multiple stab wounds to his face and neck and was rushed to a local hospital.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

Police said that attempted assault charges have been filed against Antal Lakatos, 28, of Brooklyn, in connection to the stabbing.

In addition to Lakatos, police said another suspect was also arrested, Shaker Ahmad, 38, of New York, for attempted murder, assault, and criminal in possession of a weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.