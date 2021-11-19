Expand / Collapse search
New York City
NYC police hunt for gunman who opened fire on busy highway

By Greg Norman | Fox News
New York City police are on the hunt Friday for a suspect seen on video firing a weapon into the air along one of the Big Apple’s busiest highways. 

The incident happened Thursday afternoon on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in the Queens borough, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

Video released by investigators shows an unidentified individual leaning out of the car and pointing the weapon at vehicles traveling behind it. 

The suspect was seen firing a weapon Thursday while leaning outside of a moving vehicle.

The suspect was seen firing a weapon Thursday while leaning outside of a moving vehicle. (NYPD CRIME STOPPERS )

"The individual proceeded to discharge the weapon two times before driving on," the NYPD said. "No victims were located in relation to the incident."

The suspect is being sought for reckless endangerment.

