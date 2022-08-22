Expand / Collapse search
Published

Number of Americans who are 'suffering' hits all-time high: poll

The poll comes as inflation and gas prices remain high, and Biden's approval remains low

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The number of Americans who are "suffering" reached the highest point since the data began being recorded, according to a Monday poll from Gallup.

Gallup's poll categorizes Americans as "thriving," "struggling" or "suffering" according to how they respond to questions about their lifestyle. Nearly 6% of Americans qualified for "suffering," which is the highest number since the organization started recording the stat in 2008.

The previous high was 4.8% in April. The poll is based on responses from 3,649 U.S. adults. Respondents were asked to rate their current and future lives on a scale of 0-10, with 10 being ideal. Gallup categorized any response of 4 or lower as "suffering," while those who rated their current lives as 7 or higher were "thriving," alongside anyone who rated their future life as 8 or higher.

Americans who qualified for "thriving" hit an all-time high of 59% in June 2021, but the number has steadily decreased since then. It currently sits at 51%, while the all-time low is a tie at 46% between November 2008 amid the Great Recession and April 2020 as COVID-19 lockdowns began.

CHICAGO MOTHER PREPARES FOR BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING AMID INFLATION: ‘DEFINITELY A STRUGGLE’ 

Voters fill out their ballots at the Old Stone School polling location in Hillsboro, Virginia, on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018.

Voters fill out their ballots at the Old Stone School polling location in Hillsboro, Virginia, on Election Day, Nov. 6, 2018. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

The poll comes amid record-setting inflation and gas prices that remain sky-high. Voters say issues like the economy and inflation are at the top of their minds for the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, painting a grim picture for Democrats and President Biden.

Biden's own approval rating slipped almost continuously since entering office. He now sits at a 40% approval, which is 4 points higher than his position in May. The bump came after a series of victories for Democrats in the form of a CHIPS trading bill and the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

Gallup conducted its polling from July 26 through Aug. 2 

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders