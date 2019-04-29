Women show off stylish ways to conceal firearms at NRA fashion show in Indiana

Women graced the catwalk in Indiana on Saturday to show off their most stylish way to conceal their firearms.

Models took the stage at the National Rifle Association convention in Indianapolis for a women’s concealed carry fashion show. Women at the Indiana War Memorial showed off bags and clothes that would conceal a gun in a safe and fashion-forward way. They demonstrated how a standard purse could transform into a concealed carry accessory within seconds.

JOHN LOTT: NRA TURMOIL IS NOT A THREAT TO SECOND AMENDMENT BUT THIS COULD DO REAL HARM

Anna Taylor, the founder of concealed carry fashion brand Dene Adams, told FOX59 she couldn’t find adequate carrywear to hide her weapon six years ago.

"There's an 'a-ha' moment, and a very empowering moment, when you can handle a firearm. It removes all of the fear," Taylor said. “When I got into concealed carry six years ago, I couldn’t find anything safe or practical.”

TRUMP SAYS NRA ‘UNDER SIEGE’ BY DEM OFFICIALS WHO WANT TO ‘DESTROY’ IT

Dawn Hillyer, who founded the company Hiding Hilda, said she began carrying a pistol, named Hilda, after a traumatic experience where a man stalked her five years. She said she struggled to hide the weapon.

“It's very uncomfortable when you first start concealing. You feel like everybody knows you have a firearm,” Hillyer said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The company founder said although gun show attendance has overall declined, there are more women obtaining a weapon for protection.