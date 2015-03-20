North Las Vegas quintuplets' father scheduled for February trial in real estate fraud case

A North Las Vegas man who gained media attention when his wife gave birth to quintuplets last fall is scheduled for a February trial in an alleged real estate scheme.

Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto said 43-year-old Deon Derrick Derrico and his 23-year-old co-defendant Olujuwon Devin Bryant are accused of forging homeowners' signatures on deeds to obtain abandoned homes and rent them for a profit.

Derrico and Bryant have pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including theft and fraud. They are scheduled for a trial Feb. 17.

Derrico gave numerous enthusiastic interviews to the media after the five babies were born Sept. 6. He and his wife, Evonne, also have four other children and received an outpouring of donations for their care.