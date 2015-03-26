No damage reported as 2 moderate quakes shake parts of Calif.'s San Diego, Imperial counties

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A pair of moderate earthquake have rattled parts of Southern California's San Diego and Imperial counties, but there are no reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 5.0 quake struck at 11:33 a.m. Saturday about 16 miles west-southwest of El Centro, near the small Imperial Valley farm town of Seeley.

A magnitude 4.7 quake hit about 15 minutes later in the same area.

San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Hank Turner says some shaking was felt in downtown San Diego.

Sheriff's and Fire Department dispatchers say they received no reports of damage.

There has been notable seismic activity near the U.S.-Mexico border after a magnitude-7.2 quake struck southeast of Mexicali, Mexico, on April 4, killing two people.