New Hampshire
Published

NH ex-child care facility worker sentenced to at least 4 years for stealing medications prescribed to children

NH worker replaced the stolen medication with unknown substances that he colored with marker pens

Associated Press
A former worker at a child care facility was sentenced to at least four years in prison for stealing medications prescribed to its residents.

Prosecutors alleged that Thomas John Ball Poirier, 41, of Tilton, stole the medications in 2020, between July and December. He worked at the Spaulding Academy and Family Services in Northfield.

He then replaced the stolen medications with unknown substances that he colored with marker pens to make them look the medications, prosecutors alleged. Two children experienced severe behavioral changes as a reaction to having their prescriptions tampered with.

NEW HAMPSHIRE JUDGE REJECTS LAWSUIT AGAINST STATE'S LARGEST CITY TO PREVENT PLANNED EVICTION OF HOMELESS CAMP

Poirier pleaded guilty in November to first- and second-degree assault and and obtaining a controlled drug by deceit.