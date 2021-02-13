Expand / Collapse search
New York seeks dismissal of NRA bankruptcy case

State asserts that the NRA was solvent when it filed for bankruptcy

Associated Press
DALLAS – Attorneys for the state of New York asked a bankruptcy judge Friday to throw out the National Rifle Association’s bankruptcy case, saying the case was filed in bad faith.

In a 41-page brief filed in the bankruptcy court in Dallas, New York’s attorneys asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Harlin DeWayne Hale to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee if outright dismissal was denied.

The state asserts that the NRA filed the bankruptcy petition while claiming to be solvent and "in its strongest financial condition in years," according to the petition.

The NRA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the New York attorney general sued to seek the organization’s dissolution. It also announced plans to move its headquarters from New York and incorporate in gun-friendly Texas.

A message seeking comment from the NRA on the filing was not immediately returned.

