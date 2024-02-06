New York man arrested after joyriding in pickup truck in Florida surf: police

A New York man's joyriding trip among the Florida surf was cut short by police after he deliberately circumvented a closed gate to drive onto the beach.

The event, which was caught on camera, captured Jason Brzuszkiewicz, 49, driving his Dodge Ram Pickup truck onto the shore of New Smyrna Beach just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

A press release from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that Brzuszkiewicz bypassed the closed beach access gate, which was closed to vehicles due to a high tide and a severe wind.

The 48-year-old also failed to pay the vehicular access fee required for beach entry.

ARMED FLORIDA MAN SUSPECTED OF PLANNING MASS SHOOTING AT STRIP CLUB TO UNDERGO PSYCH EVALUATION

Video of the incident from the sheriff's office showed Brzuszkiewicz in his white pickup truck driving down the shallow waters for over a minute.

In a portion of the clip, Brzuszkiewicz is seen attempting a donut in the shallow water.

Three lifeguards from New Smyrna Beach responded to the deserted beach, and spotted the 48-year-old backing up further into the ocean water.

The lifeguards later told police that they approached Brzuszkiewicz "in case of a medical issue."

When deputies arrived at the scene, Brzuszkiewicz told them "he wanted to drive on the beach," according to the affidavit, obtained by FOX 35.

Deputies informed Brzuszkiewicz that the beach was closed to cars because of bad weather.

FLORIDA HIGH SCHOOL REELS IN 250-POUND GOLIATH GROUPER FROM BEACH

"It's not my fault the truck don't surf," Brzuszkiewicz is heard telling deputies in the footage.

"Yeah, but you shouldn't be driving on the beach when the gates are all closed," a deputy replied.

"Can I get in trouble for that?" Brzuszkiewicz asks.

"Yeah, yeah," the deputy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police arrested Brzuszkiewicz and he was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

He was charged with a violation of Volusia County Ordinance 20-174 [8], the failure to pay vehicular access fee, and was held on a $200 bond.

The truck was also towed by law enforcement.