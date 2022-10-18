New York 'Green Goblin' subway assault: Fourth suspect charged

The New York City Police Department arrested a fourth suspect in the so-called "Green Goblin Gang" attack on two women on a Manhattan subway train.

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that Dariana Peguero, 26, was arrested and charged with robbery.

According to FOX 5, Peguero surrendered herself to authorities over the weekend and was let go under supervised release.

NEW YORK MAN DIES AFTER FALLING ONTO SUBWAY TRACKS DURING FIGHT: POLICE

Peguero and three others – Emily Soto, 34, Ciante Alston, 26 and Mariam Issouf, 26 – have been charged in connection with an Oct. 2 assault on a platform at the 42 Street-Times Square subway station.

The two 19-year-old female victims told officers they had been engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of unidentified individuals.

The victims were pushed and punched as they tried to enter a train car and had items stolen from them, police said.

The suspects, who were wearing neon-green bodysuits, fled the location, but the attack was recorded on video.

NY 'GREEN GOBLIN' SUBWAY ASSAULT SUSPECT ARRESTED, RELEASED WITHOUT BAIL

Both victims sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Last week, police said the four suspects live in New York City Housing Authority's Queensboro Houses in Long Island City.

Issouf's attorney, John Russo, previously told Fox News that his client did nothing wrong and that one or two people in the group had a "bumping incident" after filming a video for social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"My client was not involved in any fight. When the train reached the next station, she is seen exiting and saying she wants nothing to do with the violence inside the train," he said. "She surrendered herself as soon as the police contacted her."

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.