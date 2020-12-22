Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fires
Published

Massive inferno in New York City after truck carrying propane tanks bursts into flames

The truck reportedly was carrying 294 propane tanks

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Truck carrying propane tanks bursts into flamesVideo

Truck carrying propane tanks bursts into flames

The crash happened in New York City

Startling footage has emerged of a truck carrying hundreds of propane tanks bursting into flames following a crash early Tuesday morning in New York City

Investigators told the New York Post that the truck likely overturned on the Long Island Expressway around midnight after passing over black ice. 

The truck was carrying 294 propane tanks and its driver told police that he lost control while attempting to avoid another vehicle that had cut him off, according to WABC

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It reportedly took hours for firefighters to extinguish the massive blaze caused by the wreck. 

The driver is said to have refused medical treatment at the scene and there were no other reports of injuries. 

Your Money