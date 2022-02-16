Mugshots released of suspects in case of missing New York girl found under stairs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New mugshots have been released of the three suspects in the Paisley Shultis case, the New York girl who went missing in 2019 found hidden under a staircase, ahead of their first expected court appearance Wednesday.



Three adults have been charged in connection with the abduction case. Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, and Kimberly Cooper, 33, each face charges of custodial interference and endangering the life of a child.

The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties, New York home. She was reported missing from an upstate county in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

Police said they received a tip, then obtained and served a search warrant at a home on Fawn Road Monday, about 115 miles north of New York City. They allegedly found the girl in a damp, makeshift compartment beneath a basement staircase.



A crime scene photograph shows the compartment stuffed with blankets and a panda bear pillow. Authorities said conditions inside were damp and cold.

Police suspected her noncustodial parents, Cooper and Shultis Jr., at the time of her disappearance.



Shultis Sr. and Jr. were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, according to FOX 5 New York.

Cooper remains in the Ulster County Jail.



All three defendants have appearances scheduled in Saugerties Town Court at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Daily Freeman.



Paislee Shultis has been handed over to her legal guardian and was reunited with her older sister, FOX 5 reported.



