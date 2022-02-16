Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Mugshots released of suspects in case of missing New York girl found under stairs

Kirk Shultis Jr., Kirk Shultis Sr., and Kimberly Cooper face charges of custodial interference, endangering life of a child

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase Video

Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase

Fox Nation host Nancy Grace sounds off on the abduction case.

New mugshots have been released of the three suspects in the Paisley Shultis case, the New York girl who went missing in 2019 found hidden under a staircase, ahead of their first expected court appearance Wednesday.

Three adults have been charged in connection with the abduction case. Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, and Kimberly Cooper, 33, each face charges of custodial interference and endangering the life of a child.

Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, each face charges of custodial interference and endangering the life of a child regarding the case of Paisley Shultis.

Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, each face charges of custodial interference and endangering the life of a child regarding the case of Paisley Shultis. (Saugerties Police Department)

The child was found in good health Monday night in a Saugerties, New York home. She was reported missing from an upstate county in July 2019, when she was 4 years old, according to Saugerties police.

(NYSD)

NEW YORK 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL MISSING SINCE 2019 FOUND ALIVE IN DAMP COMPARTMENT UNDER STAIRS

Police said they received a tip, then obtained and served a search warrant at a home on Fawn Road Monday, about 115 miles north of New York City. They allegedly found the girl in a damp, makeshift compartment beneath a basement staircase.

A crime scene photograph shows the compartment stuffed with blankets and a panda bear pillow. Authorities said conditions inside were damp and cold.

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York's Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl's feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police. 

This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows where young girl, reported missing in 2019, was found hidden under a staircase by officers searching a home in New York's Hudson Valley, police said Tuesday. Officers executing a search warrant found the girl hidden with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, makeshift enclosure under a basement staircase after about an hour of looking. They caught a first glimpse of the girl's feet after removing some wooden steps, according to police.  (Saugerties Police Department via AP)

KENTUCKY MOM, BOYFRIEND NABBED IN KANSAS AFTER GIRL MISSING FOR MORE THAN A YEAR

Police suspected her noncustodial parents, Cooper and Shultis Jr., at the time of her disappearance.

Shultis Sr. and Jr. were arraigned and released on their own recognizance, according to FOX 5 New York.  

Cooper remains in the Ulster County Jail.

All three defendants have appearances scheduled in Saugerties Town Court at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Daily Freeman

Paislee Shultis has been handed over to her legal guardian and was reunited with her older sister, FOX 5 reported.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

