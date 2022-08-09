Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey
Published

New Jersey Turnpike crash involving overturned bus leaves at least 1 dead: police

The bus overturned near the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp on the New Jersey Turnpike

By Paul Best , Matteo Cina | Fox News
A bus overturned on the New Jersey turnpike shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving at least one person dead and multiple people injured. 

Dozens of firefighters and emergency medical personnel could be seen treating patients next to an overturned double decker bus on the highway. 

"This is a very active scene and we ask that every one stays clear of the area while our fire, medical and law enforcement personnel work," the Woodbridge Township Professional Firefighter's Association said on Tuesday evening. 

The crash happened at the Thomas Edison Service Area entrance ramp in Woodbridge Township, which is roughly 25 miles south of New York City.  

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

