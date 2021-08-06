New Jersey police chase stolen tanker truck, smash windows to apprehend driver

New Jersey police last month chased a woman who allegedly stole a tanker truck and eluded capture for about 80 miles before officers finally managed to arrest her.

Camille Wescott, 44, allegedly stole the Taylor Oil Tanker Truck in Bellmawr, New Jersey, on July 24 at around 12:30 p.m.

Wescott then reportedly eluded police in several towns and was involved in several crashes throughout the heist, police said in a statement.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA TOWN BURNS TO ASHES IN DEVASTATING WILDFIRE

Police released video that showed the moment officers finally apprehended the suspect, smashing the windows of the truck to force their way inside, according to News 10 Philadelphia.

The stolen truck is valued at around $200,000.

State troopers learned of the theft at around 6:06 p.m. and tracked the truck via GPS to Upper Pittsgrove in the Harding Woods Trailer Park.

7-ELEVEN EMPLOYEE CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER FIRING ON SHOPLIFTERS

When troopers tried to apprehend Wescott, she fled in the truck down the US-40, a New Jersey State Police spokesman told Fox News.

Wildwood police responded at around 8:30 p.m. to a report of an erratic driver, finding the vehicle parked in the Wawa Market parking lot near the gas pumps. Officers approached her with guns drawn and ordered her to leave the vehicle, police said.

Wescott reportedly refused and locked both doors into the driver’s cabin. She appeared to be checking mirrors and attempting to start the truck again, leading police to break the windows and force their way into the vehicle.

CONVICTED KILLER TO REPRESENT SELF IN OFFICER'S MURDER TRIAL

The officers cited "public safety concerns" and fear of further crash incidents due to traffic congestion at the time.

Police charged Wescott with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. Officers reported that Wescott appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of her arrest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildwood remanded custody of Wescott to the Bellmawr Police Department, who have taken over the investigation.