New Jersey man charged with murder in mansion slayings of brother, his family

A New Jersey man, already accused of setting his own house on fire while his family was inside, was charged with murder Thursday in the deaths of his brother and his brother's family, officials said.

Paul Caneiro, 51, was charged with four counts of murder in the slayings of Keith Caneiro, 50, Jennifer Caneiro, 45, and the pair’s children, NJ.com reported, citing online court records. Paul Caneiro was also charged with possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Keith Caneiro’s body was found fatally shot outside his burning home in Colts Neck last week, and the bodies of his wife and children were discovered inside the blaze. At least one of the children’s bodies was found to have stab wounds, a law enforcement source told NJ.com.

The apparent killings of the wealthy family of four came hours after a fire was reported at Paul Caneiro’s Ocean Township home, located about 10 miles away from Colts Neck. Until Thursday, Paul Caneiro had only been charged with aggravated arson. His family was able to escape the fire at their house without injuries.

Robert A. Honecker Jr., Caneiro’s attorney, said Wednesday he received new evidence from prosecutors in the case, delaying the hearing until Friday, according to NJ.com. Honecker didn’t comment on what the evidence was.

Caneiro allegedly used gasoline to set his home ablaze at around 5 a.m. Less than eight hours later, the fire that destroyed his brother's home was reported, around 12:30 p.m., authorities said

“We believe that this family in some form or fashion was targeted,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said last week.

Keith Caneiro was the CEO of tech company Square One in Asbury Park and Paul Caneiro was listed as the vice president of the company. It's unclear what the alleged motive may have been for the murders.

Colts Neck is an upscale community about 50 miles south of New York City and is home to horse farms. Bruce Springsteen reportedly owns a home in the town, and his youngest son, Sam, joined the Colts Neck Fire Department in 2014, NJ.com reported.

Gramiccioni announced an 11 a.m. news conference about the case.

