New Jersey juveniles facing charges after deliberately setting a fire

The two set a fire that shut down a section of the Garden State Parkway in Brick

Associated Press
BRICK, N.J. — Two juveniles are facing charges that they deliberately set a fire that shut down a section of the Garden State Parkway in Brick overnight earlier this month.

State police say the two were charged Tuesday with arson, burglary, criminal mischief, interference with transportation and defiant trespass. They were released pending a future court date.

The youths, whose names were not released, are accused of setting a fire in a drainage culvert that runs beneath the Parkway at Exit 91 in Brick on Jan. 19.

The Parkway remained close in the area for 10 hours, authorities said.

Authorities say the juveniles also burglarized a building belonging to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority adjacent to a commuter parking lot near where the fire occurred.

