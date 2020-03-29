NJ governor balks at forced quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak, says state is taking ‘aggressive’ action

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New Jersey's measures dealing with coronavirus are "as aggressive" as any other state, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday.

The governor responded to questions about the quarantine of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that President Trump was considering on Saturday. Trump later ruled that out in favor of an advisory urging residents of the states to "refrain from nonessential domestic travel" for 14 days.

“The fact of that matter is our three states – and I know New Jersey is obviously the best – we’re doing about as aggressive a set of steps as any states in America right now,” Murphy told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”

“A travel warning we’re fine with," he said. "The fact of the matter is we are all in flattening that curve, social distancing as aggressive as any states in America, and we’ll continue to be that way.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also opposed the multi-state quarantine, calling it counterproductive, "totally bizarre" and "anti-American."

In tweets posted late Saturday, Murphy said he had been in contact with the White House throughout the day discussing the proposed quarantine. He ended his comments by encouraging “all New Jerseyans to continue practicing aggressive social distancing.”

The CDC issued the advisory for the tri-state region, discouraging any nonessential travel between New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

New Jersey’s death toll reached 140 as of Sunday morning as the total number of coronavirus cases in the state topped 11,000.