New Jersey day care worker charged with abusing baby

A New Jersey day care worker is charged with abusing a baby in her care.

Diana Camacho, 52, was arrested Tuesday and charged with endangering the welfare of a child at her job at the Kiddie Academy of Hoboken, officials said.

Hudson County prosecutors claim Camacho abused a 9-month old girl.

The academy fired Camacho after it learned of the unspecified abuse in December, according to WABC.

"There is nothing more important than creating a nurturing and safe environment for the children in our care, and their families – it is our life’s commitment," the day care center said in a statement.

"We will continue to fully cooperate with local authorities during their ongoing investigation."

This story first appeared in the New York Post.