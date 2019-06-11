Good Samaritan fights off a kidnapper dragging woman into woods: cops

A Good Samaritan was being hailed a hero for intervening when he spotted a man dragging a woman into the woods off a New Jersey highway last week and said he used a "stick" to pin the attacker to the ground while waiting for police to arrive, a report said.

Police said Donald Cramer, the alleged attacker, was seen dragging a woman into the woods Thursday around 3 p.m. along Interstate 295 near Mount Laurel, N.J.

John Bishop, 54, was passing by in his pickup truck and reportedly spotted the commotion. Bishop pulled over and ran to the woman's aide, yelling for the attack to stop.

“He came up out of the bushes and came at me and grabbed me by the arms,” Bishop told Philadelphia's WCAU. “I threw him down on the ground like three times and then I drug him up to the top of the hill and threw him over the guardrail.”

Cramer also wielded a knife and threatened to kill the woman, NJ.com reported, citing court papers.

“I picked up a stick and I was getting ready to hit him and he started to fall,” Bishop said. “The ground is very steep there. And when he fell I just grabbed it and I kind of like stuck it in his shoulder blade really hard and used my weight to pin him to the ground.”

Cramer is charged with kidnapping, criminal attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery and other charges.

He is at Burlington County Jail awaiting a detention hearing. The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.