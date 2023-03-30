Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire woman jams ballot machine, assaults poll worker

The Raymond, NH woman's ballot was rejected multiple times before the altercation began

Associated Press
close
A woman whose paper ballot jammed in a tabulator machine is accused of hitting an election worker in the face who tried to remove it, giving him a bloody nose, police said.

BALLOT PROBLEMS IN PENNSYLVANIA'S LUZERNE COUNTY EXAMINED

A New Hampshire woman has been arrested for reportedly assaulting a poll worker after she jammed a ballot tabulator machine. 

The woman was voting in Raymond on Tuesday at the town's polling center, Holmes Gove Middle School. She was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct, WMUR-TV reported. She was released on bail.

WISCONSIN VILLAGE MOVES VOTING AFTER GUNSHOTS REPORTED

The machine rejected her ballot several times. The woman then folded the ballot and shoved it into the machine, jamming it. When the worker tried to remove it, the woman allegedly hit him in the face and gave him a bloody nose, the station reported. Police intervened.

It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.