New Hampshire suspect who shot officer and triggered massive manhunt killed in police gunfight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect who allegedly shot a New Hampshire police officer has been killed in a gunfight with authorities, officials said Sunday.

Matthew J. Masse, 38, allegedly opened fire on family members and the responding officer Saturday afternoon in Raymond, sparking a massive manhunt that included road closures and a shelter-in-place order.

"There was an exchange of gunfire between Mr. Masse with his rifle and the officers," the state Attorney General’s Office said. "Following that exchange, Mr. Masse was found deceased by officers when they approached his location."

An autopsy has been scheduled for early this week to confirm his cause and manner of death, the office added.

MASSIVE MANHUNT UNDERWAY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE TOWN AFTER GUNMAN ALLEGEDLY WOUNDS POLICE OFFICER, FIRES ON FAMILY

The incident erupted shortly after 1:30 p.m., when Masse reportedly shot his relatives with a long gun and then fired at responding police. A Nottingham Police Department officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The suspect — described as a middle-aged white male who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 202 pounds — reportedly had active felony warrants for attempted arson at his family's home on Thursday.

After the shooting, Masse fled into a wooded area, triggering a large-scale manhunt, officials said, and K-9 units were deployed and officers were "working feverishly with other agencies" in an all-hands-on-deck search.

MAN WITH PRIOR ARREST CAUGHT ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO SHOVE STRANGER INTO TRAIN TRACKS TWICE IN TERRIFYING VIDEO

New Hampshire State Police found Masse around 10:06 p.m., hours after residents near Ham Road had been told to shelter in place, authorities said.

During the attempted arrest, an exchange of gunfire broke out. Authorities later found Masse dead at the scene, with his long gun recovered nearby.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

No other officers or civilians were injured, and authorities said there is no further threat to the public.

The names of the officers involved are being withheld pending formal interviews, per protocol.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.