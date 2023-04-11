Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire man sentenced to over 2 years in prison for fraud involving 6 million in COVID-19 loans

NH man was also accused of submitting false tax filings

Associated Press
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to over two years in prison for attempting to fraudulently obtain over $6 million in federal CARES Act funds for seven businesses, including one allegedly dedicated to helping with pandemic-related aid.

The man, who pleaded guilty in September to bank fraud and wire fraud, applied for 35 Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. He received nearly $874,000 of the total he applied for, the U.S. Attorney's office said Monday.

The man was sentenced in federal court to 28 months in prison; a co-defendant was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

NEW HAMPSHIRE HOUSE PASSES $15.9B BUDGET PROPOSAL

Both were accused of inflating the companies' revenues and the number of employees on the applications. The man also was accused of submitting false tax filings.