New Hampshire hiker dies after slipping on Cannon Mountain

A hiker has died in New Hampshire over the weekend while trying to make his way down a mountain.

The individual, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram on Saturday with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

However, they changed their minds at the top and decided to hike down instead, according to authorities.

But they weren’t following a hiking trail and one of the hikers slipped when they got to an area that was rocky, wet and steep, officials said.

That hiker fell off the edge and was found dead by first responders at the bottom of a waterfall, officials said.

He later was taken to a funeral home in Littleton.

Cannon Mountain, which is located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, is 4,080 feet tall.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.