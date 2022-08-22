Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire
Published

New Hampshire hiker dies after slipping on Cannon Mountain

Officials say hiker wasn't following trail on White Mountains peak

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman
A hiker has died in New Hampshire over the weekend while trying to make his way down a mountain. 

The individual, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram on Saturday with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said. 

However, they changed their minds at the top and decided to hike down instead, according to authorities. 

But they weren’t following a hiking trail and one of the hikers slipped when they got to an area that was rocky, wet and steep, officials said. 

Coin-operated binoculars  are seen at the Cannon Mountain peak in Franconia State Park on May 02, 2020 in Franconia, N.H.

Coin-operated binoculars  are seen at the Cannon Mountain peak in Franconia State Park on May 02, 2020 in Franconia, N.H. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Cannon Mountain is seen with rolling mist in the fall of 2018.

Cannon Mountain is seen with rolling mist in the fall of 2018. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A canoe is seen on Echo Lake at the foot of Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire.

A canoe is seen on Echo Lake at the foot of Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire. (MyLoupe/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

That hiker fell off the edge and was found dead by first responders at the bottom of a waterfall, officials said. 

He later was taken to a funeral home in Littleton. 

Cannon Mountain, which is located in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, is 4,080 feet tall. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 