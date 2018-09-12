Nevada professor allegedly shot himself to protest Trump: report

A College of Southern Nevada (CSN) sociology professor allegedly shot himself while on campus last month to protest President Trump, police said.

Mark Bird, a professor emeritus at CSN in Las Vegas, was found suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the morning of August 28, Richard Lake, a CSN spokesman, told Fox News. He was treated for the injury to his arm and was arrested, Lake said.

Bird was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, discharging a gun within a prohibited structure and possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

In their report, police said Bird told them he shot himself near a campus bathroom to protest Trump, according to the Review-Journal. A $100 bill was also taped inside the bathroom with a note indicating it was “for the janitor,” the report said.

Bird was first hired at the school in August 1993 and still remains employed there, Lake said.

The professor has a preliminary hearing for Sept. 17 in Las Vegas, according to the Review-Journal.