Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Nevada assistant police chief resigns after arrest on DUI charges, officials say

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Dashcam video shows police chief being pulled over for suspected DUIVideo

Dashcam video shows police chief being pulled over for suspected DUI

North Las Vegas Police Assistant Chief Clint Ryan tells Nevada High Patrol officers to book him after he is pulled over for reckless driving. Ryan has since resigned from his post.

An assistant police chief in Nevada has resigned after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend, officials said.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda announced the resignation of Clint Ryan in a statement on Wednesday.

ALABAMA POLICE NARCOTICS DOG DIES AFTER FALLING ILL DURING PRISON DRUG SEARCH

“We expect the highest standard of conduct from our officers, and particularly from our command staff,” Ojeda said in a statement obtained by FOX5 Las Vegas. “Effective immediately, Assistant Chief Ryan has resigned from the City. We thank Clint for his 22 years of service with the Police Department and wish him well in the future.”

Police bodycam video showed Ryan refusing field sobriety tests and telling troopers to book him.

Police bodycam video showed Ryan refusing field sobriety tests and telling troopers to book him. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers arrested Ryan after responding to reports of a driver weaving on a highway. Ryan refused field sobriety tests and was taken to Clark County Detention Center.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The 22-year law enforcement veteran was booked for failing to maintain his travel lane, having an open container in the vehicle and driving under the influence, first offense, FOX5 reported.

The City of North Las Vegas said Ryan had no previous arrests.