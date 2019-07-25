Nevada assistant police chief resigns after arrest on DUI charges, officials say

An assistant police chief in Nevada has resigned after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence over the weekend, officials said.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda announced the resignation of Clint Ryan in a statement on Wednesday.

“We expect the highest standard of conduct from our officers, and particularly from our command staff,” Ojeda said in a statement obtained by FOX5 Las Vegas. “Effective immediately, Assistant Chief Ryan has resigned from the City. We thank Clint for his 22 years of service with the Police Department and wish him well in the future.”

Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers arrested Ryan after responding to reports of a driver weaving on a highway. Ryan refused field sobriety tests and was taken to Clark County Detention Center.

The 22-year law enforcement veteran was booked for failing to maintain his travel lane, having an open container in the vehicle and driving under the influence, first offense, FOX5 reported.

The City of North Las Vegas said Ryan had no previous arrests.