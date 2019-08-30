Nebraska woman with concealed-carry permit arrested on assault charge after shooting fleeing shoplifting suspect

A Nebraska woman was arrested and charged with first-degree assault Friday after police say she shot a fleeing shoplifting suspect in the arm earlier this month.

Investigators say Shelby Jones, 38, was shopping at a convenience store early on Aug. 1 when Tilian Tilian, 22, allegedly tried to shoplift two bottles of liquor.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said the store's clerk tried to restrain Tilian and the two got into an altercation.

Bliemeister added that Jones saw the altercation, drew her handgun and positioned herself between Tilian and the exit.

“During the physical altercation, Tilian broke free and ran past Jones, exiting the store,” Bliemeister said.

He said Jones then shot Tilian in the back of the arm, missing the store clerk who ran outside at the same time.

“After conducting interviews, reviewing video surveillance and collecting forensic evidence, investigators concluded Tilian was fleeing the property when he was shot by Jones,” Bliemeister said.

Tilian was treated at a hospital and released. KETV reported that police anticipate charging him.

Police said Tilian still had one bottle liquor in his hand when he was shot, The Omaha World-Herald reported.