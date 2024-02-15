Expand / Collapse search
Nebraska

Nebraska woman allegedly stabbed guests who said her house was dirty

The woman reportedly picked up a knife and slashed one of the women in the face

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A Nebraska woman's feathers were ruffled after her friend commented on her home's untidiness, leading the irate homeowner to allegedly stab her friends as her two children watched in horror.

According to an incident report from the Lincoln Police Department, obtained by Fox News Digital, and an arrested affidavit, obtained by KOLN, officers responded to a 911 call shortly after midnight on Sunday.

When they arrived, two witnesses said that 24-year-old Tatiana Iniguez attacked them after they commented on her home's untidiness.

The women said that they commented on the home's cleanliness since there were four young children present-the homeowner had two children and one of the women also had two children.

Tatiana Iniguez

Tatiana Iniguez was arrested and later charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. (Lancaster County Department of Corrections)

During the interaction, Iniguez attacked one of the women and choked her, according to the arrest affidavit.

The other woman stepped in to intervene, and police said that Iniguez began punching her in the head.

After one of the victims managed to separate Iniguez and the other victim, the 24-year-old woman allegedly grabbed a knife and began attacking her while threatening to kill her.

Police said that Iniguez managed to stab one of the victims below her eye.

Authorities observed a one and a half inch laceration below the woman’s right eye, as well as defensive wounds on her hands.

Exterior of home

On Feb. 11, Lincoln Police Department officers responded to a residence on North 37th Street and Madison Avenue in Lincoln, Nebraska regarding a stabbing. (Google Maps)

In the incident report, an officer noted that Iniguez's home was "unsanitary" and contained "an extreme amount of dog feces in the basement and dead mice."

Iniguez was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

She is due back in court on March 14.

